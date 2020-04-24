Walz: New website will help Minnesotans find virus testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says a new website will help Minnesotans find a location where they can be tested for COVID-19.
Walz says access to testing is “critical to helping move Minnesota forward during this pandemic.”
The new COVID-19 website gives Minnesotans access to their closest testing site as well as offering information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Minnesota health officials said Friday another 21 people have died of coronavirus complications, matching the highest one-day death toll announced Thursday.
The Department of Health also said Friday there are 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising Minnesota’s total to 3,185.
