Walz: New website will help Minnesotans find virus testing

Walz: New website will help Minnesotans find virus testing
Gov. Tim Walz says a new website will help Minnesotans find a location where they can be tested for COVID-19. (Source: AP)
By Associated Press | April 24, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 8:32 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says a new website will help Minnesotans find a location where they can be tested for COVID-19.

Walz says access to testing is “critical to helping move Minnesota forward during this pandemic.”

[ CLICK HERE to visit the new COVID-19 testing website ]

The new COVID-19 website gives Minnesotans access to their closest testing site as well as offering information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Minnesota health officials said Friday another 21 people have died of coronavirus complications, matching the highest one-day death toll announced Thursday.

The Department of Health also said Friday there are 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising Minnesota’s total to 3,185.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.