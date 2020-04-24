YWCA Mankato focuses on civic engagement with Stand Against Racism Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA Mankato is putting the focus on civic engagement with its Stand Against Racism Campaign.
The 14th annual campaign, which runs through Sunday, gives communities across the U.S. a chance to find a cause that inspires them to unite their voices to educate, advocate, and promote racial justice. YWCA held a tele-town hall yesterday talking about ways to support the cause.
“There was some discussion on how to get involved in the Census, because of the disparities of the results and that’s one way definitely to make sure you participate and encourage others to participate,” says Natasha Lopez Rodriguez, YWCA Executive Director.
Due to COVID-19, YWCA Mankato has had to postpone its Women of Distinction Event, the new date has yet to be announced. They’re also moving their Girls on the Run 5K, originally scheduled for May 2 to a virtual race.
