Living through history: a historical perspective

“I think it’s going to be studied comparatively, and inevitably there will be comparisons to World War II - there are already have been - and to 9/11. A context that is going to at least interest U.S. historians in particular, but also other historians - the Great Depression was global afterall - is the 1930s in addition to earlier pandemics, 1918 of course,” says Gustavus Adolphus College history professor Greg Kastor.