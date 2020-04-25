Local company gives back to community through recycling event

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - On Earth Day, Ground Zero Services and River View Sanitation gave people an opportunity to bring items ranging from old appliances to mattresses to be recycled, cost free.
The two-day initiative quickly gained a large audience on social media.
“It hit over 25,000 people on Facebook and other liked impressions was actually over 100,000,” said Ground Zero Services owner, Jason Keuster.
Resulting in an unexpected massive turnout.
“We had over 200 refrigerators, freezers, 100 air conditioning units, 165 stoves, 30 water heaters and we got five, 30 yard dumpsters pumped full of electronics and that all went to Green Tech Recycling Mankato, said Keuster.
Additional items were recycled at New Ulm Steel Recycling, River View Sanitation Heartland Tire in New Ulm.
"We got 20 bikes that are actually in really good condition and we're actually going to donate them back. We're going to refurbish them and give them back to kids at no cost," said Keuster.
The only exception to the free service? Bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the New Ulm Food Shelf.
“We did over 2,114 pounds of food taken in to the food shelf, it was $1,078 came in cash and Jen and I matched it with a $1,000 dollar check," said Keuster.
“The food shelf was ecstatic about everything they received because they have a shortage right now due to everyone using the food shelf due to what we are in right now,” added Jen Keuster.
The company says they look forward for an event like this again, next year.
