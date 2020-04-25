Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 nearing 3500

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported there are 261 new cases that have tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, creating a total of 3,446 cases in the state.
MDH reports 244 total deaths, with 23 additional deaths reported since Friday.
The department stated the state has completed 11,250 tests and private labs have completed 45,347 tests.
Of the total, 797 cases have required hospitalization.
According to MDH, 1,654 patients have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.
