Community partakes in send-off parade for soon to be deployed doctor

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For the Lovig family, life is about to change.
Next month marks when husband and father of three kids, Brian Lovig, deploys to Iraq for the Minnesota National Guard.
“It’s part of the job we always new it was coming, once he finished school and residency it was just a matter of time," said Brian Lovig’s wife, Mackenzie Lovig.
Lovig, who's been a part of the guard for 17 years, will serve as a medical professional.
“It’s part of the military life and we also know that him going over there means that someone else gets to have their soldier come home,” said Brian Lovig’s wife Mackenzie Lovig.
The family calls New Ulm Home, where Brian works as a doctor, for family practice and the E.R.
To honor her husband of nearly 11 years, Mackenzie organized a surprise, A drive-by send-off parade.
“When the world kinda changed, we weren’t able to go visit family or hang out with friends so I thought maybe we can just have people come drive by our driveway," said Mackenzie Lovig. Adding that the out-pour of community support, was just the reassurance they needed.
“He works so hard for his family and his patients. So he deserves a send off and I’m also hoping that our kids will get to see how great our community is and that they will know we are supported and loved when their dad is gone," said Mackenzie Lovig.
