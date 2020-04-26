Glenville, MN woman killed in I-90 crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Glenville women was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night on I-90 in Martin County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11 PM Saturday on Interstate 90 at mile marker 83, that’s about 4 miles west of Sherburn, near the Martin-Jackson county line.
According to the report, a semi and a sable were traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the crash occurred.
72-year-old Linda Goude of Glenville died in the crash.
The semi-driver, a Florida man, suffered no reported injuries.
The state patrol says there was no alcohol involved and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Sherburn police, fire and ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
