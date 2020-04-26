Moments Hospice launches “Signs of Hope” campaign, supporting health care workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Moments Hospice’s initiative highlights the employees on the front lines for long term and hospice care with signs that say: “Heroes Work Here.”
“It’s a very interesting time to be in health care, none of us have ever seen anything like this,” said Hospice Care Consultant, Kayla Donahue.
“I think this shows support from the community at large, kind of gives that boost of moral and that piece of solidarity that we are all in this together. We just want to say thank you at Moments Hospice to all of the long-term care facilities, assisted living and hospitals,you guys are the everyday heroes,” Donahue continued.
There are over 1,000 signs being placed across Minnesota - including Mankato and Western Wisconsin.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.