Bethany Lutheran College names Pat Garvin next head men’s basketball coach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College announced Monday that Pat Garvin has been named the next head men’s basketball coach.
Garvin, who is a 2014 Bethany Lutheran College graduate, joins the Vikings after spending the last three seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Jackson, Minnesota, native will be filling the void left by former Head Coach Matt Fletcher, who was formally introduced as the incoming head coach at Concordia-St. Paul on April 6.
“I would like to thank President Gene Pfeifer and Director of Athletics Don Westphal as well as all involved with the search process for selecting me as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program at Bethany,” Garvin said. “I could not be more excited about this opportunity to be ‘coming home’ and leading a program that means so much to me. Words can not express my feelings towards the basketball program and Bethany itself, I am pumped to be back! My wife and I look forward to building relationships with the players and their families along with the very proud administration, faculty, and alums of Bethany.
“I would also like to thank Matt Margenthaler, Mike Schott, and all the players at Minnesota State for the opportunity to work alongside them the past few years at such an elite program,” he continued. “It was an absolute privilege to work with them and look forward to watching their continued success.”
During his time at Minnesota State, Garvin helped lead the Mavericks to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including in 2017-18 when the team advanced to the Sweet 16.
During the 2017-18 season, Garvin was named a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Under Armour 30-Under-30 honoree. The award recognizes 30 up-and-coming coaches under the age of 30 in all three divisions of men’s college basketball.
"As a former Viking student-athlete, Pat Garvin exemplifies Bethany in so many ways,” Bethany Lutheran College Athletics Director Don Westphal said. “First and foremost is his understanding and articulation of our Christian mission and how that is integrated into all aspects of our campus.
“Strictly in terms of basketball, Pat was a key member on championship-caliber teams wearing a Viking uniform,” Westphal continued. “He’s carried that winning approach into coaching stops here at Bethany, in Arizona, and during his stints at Minnesota State. With a tremendous work ethic and a passion for mentoring and recruiting, Pat is committed to continuing the success Bethany men’s basketball represents on the court and in the classroom. We look forward to having a Bethany Viking back on the sidelines coaching our team for many seasons to come."
As a player at Bethany Lutheran College, Garvin helped lead the Vikings to the 2011-12 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship and qualify for the UMAC Tournament in all four of the seasons he played. Garvin still ranks in the top-10 in five career and two season categories.
After graduating from BLC in 2014, Garvin moved to Mesa, Arizona, where he was the assistant men’s basketball coach at Benedictine University.
The head coach of the men’s basketball and women’s golf teams at Bethany Lutheran College resigned from his post and was named the new head coach of the men’s basketball program at Concordia-St. Paul on Monday.
Fletcher spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Vikings.
During his time in Mankato, Fletcher was able to guide BLC to its first appearance in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament in program history. He would lead the team to the tournament again in the 2019-20 season.
The North Brand, Minnesota, native leaves Bethany Lutheran College after amassing an overall record of 73-33, including a mark of 52-12 against teams from the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). In addition, Fletcher steered the Vikings Men’s Basketball team to its two most successful seasons in program history in 2017-18, when the team won 20 games (20-9), and in 2019-20, when the team finished with an overall record of 21-7.
Fletcher earned the UMAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year in 2017-18 and the UMAC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.