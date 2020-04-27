Bethany Lutheran College names Pat Garvin next head men’s basketball coach

“I would like to thank President Gene Pfeifer and Director of Athletics Don Westphal as well as all involved with the search process for selecting me as the next head coach of the men’s basketball program at Bethany,” Garvin said. “I could not be more excited about this opportunity to be ‘coming home’ and leading a program that means so much to me. Words can not express my feelings towards the basketball program and Bethany itself, I am pumped to be back! My wife and I look forward to building relationships with the players and their families along with the very proud administration, faculty, and alums of Bethany.