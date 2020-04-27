CenterPoint Energy proposes tapping natural renewable gas

Minn. (KEYC) -The proposal seeks to open its Minnesota pipeline system to local natural gas created from organic materials such as agricultural manure landfill waste, wastewater and commercial food waste.
“It’s also a chance to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is an opportunity to improve waste management and it allows Minnesota to diversify their energy reply to local resources,” said CenterPoint Energy Vice President of Operations, Brad Tutunjian.
Renewable Natural Gas suppliers would pay for the interconnection service, with no cost to the utility's customers.
The proposal will be open for public discussion in the coming months.
