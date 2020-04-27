The Docket: state lawmakers revisit voting amid COVID-19 and school workers’ compensation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - There are four weeks left of the legislative session, much of which has dealt with COVID-19.
The Senate meets for a floor session Monday while the House meets for one Tuesday.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 27th, 2020.
Proposed bills aim to change voting policy amid COVID-19.
An amendment to one proposed bill states that the Secretary of State could direct all jurisdictions to conduct the 2020 state primary election and general election primarily by mail.
Lawmakers continue to discuss compensation for hourly school workers.
Under the proposed bill, school districts would have to pay hourly employees for disruptions to their normal work hours as a result of COVID-19 related closures.
Part of the bill would expand provisions for existing funds to be transferred for different uses.
Mankato City Council also has a meeting Monday.
The council will be discussing a possible new multi-use trail connecting Mankato and St. Peter along Highway 22.
