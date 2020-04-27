Fun.com among businesses aiming to be progressive amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many area businesses are rallying behind their workers, going above and beyond for their employees.
Fun.com is one of those businesses aiming to be progressive throughout the pandemic.
Before the stay-at-home order, they were encouraging work from home practices, allowing employees to check out any materials they might need to do their job. Since pretty much everyone has been at home for a while now, Fun.com has added six additional paid-time-off days for their employees, as well as guaranteed their paychecks.
“Family photos of people just saying like listen, these are the people you are impacting as well as me. My ability to keep my paycheck and make sure I’m still able to come to work or work from home and support these people is important to me. You know you’re doing the right thing, but when you get a response like that it affirms it,” explained Matt Preston, vice president of human resources at Fun.com.
Fun.com says there was a surge in Easter bunny orders nationwide as a result of the pandemic.
