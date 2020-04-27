GOP lawmakers urge President Trump to do more to support pork industry

“The stay at home order has shaped the agriculture economy in a devastating way and we have a monumental problem staring us in the face," said Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne), chairman of the Minnesota Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee. "When restaurants and schools are not open, when people are staying home indefinitely, farmers have simply run out of options. Thousands of livestock are being euthanized and put in a landfill with no rate of return for the men and women who spent their lives caring for and raising them. If we don’t do something to revive the economy and bring back the markets for livestock, the negative effects will last far beyond this virus and further hinder the ability for Minnesotans and Americans to feed ourselves.”