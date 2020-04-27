GOP lawmakers urge President Trump to do more to support pork industry

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Republicans sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday urging support for the state’s pork industry.
The letter was signed by Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (District 31A), Minnesota Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Policy Committee co-chairs Bill Weber and Torrey Westrom, Minnesota Senate Comerce and Consumer Protection Committee chair Gary Dahms, Sens. Rich Draheim (District 20) and Mike Goggin (District 21) and Reps. Rod Hamilton (District 22B) and Paul Anderson (District 12B).
The GOP urge Trump to take immediate action to prevent major disruptions to our food supply, farm bankruptcies, job losses and devastating impacts on rural economies that are already struggling.
“We are now facing a situation where hundreds of thousands of pigs need to go to market, yet there’s no place for them to go,” said Rep. Rod Hamilton (R-Mountain Lake), Republican lead of the Minnesota House Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division. “COVID-19 has already had devastating impacts on many small businesses across the United States, and without action it is now poised to obliterate a sector of agriculture that is imperative to the well-being of our state and nation.”
The lawmakers are asking Trump for a national strategy and assistance with the following:
- Direct the Centers for Disease Control and/or the United States Department of Agriculture to coordinate or oversee efforts between relevant state-level agencies to quickly develop plans to safely re-open processing plants, including prioritizing delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation resources that are available to other front-line workers;
- Continued augmentation off the supply chain, working with small processors to get license exemptions to ensure as many pigs can be processed as possible;
- Working with regional governors to coordinate and mobilize the National Guard to assist where possible;
- Coordinate destruction of pigs, if necessary, at processing plants rather than having them put down on-site at farms; and
- Immediate authorization or expansion of access to disaster assistance programs.
“The stay at home order has shaped the agriculture economy in a devastating way and we have a monumental problem staring us in the face," said Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne), chairman of the Minnesota Senate Agriculture, Rural Development, and Housing Policy Committee. "When restaurants and schools are not open, when people are staying home indefinitely, farmers have simply run out of options. Thousands of livestock are being euthanized and put in a landfill with no rate of return for the men and women who spent their lives caring for and raising them. If we don’t do something to revive the economy and bring back the markets for livestock, the negative effects will last far beyond this virus and further hinder the ability for Minnesotans and Americans to feed ourselves.”
The lawmakers join Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) and other members of Congress, from both parties, who are advocating for Trump to take additional action to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on farmers across the country.
Trump announced April 18 a new $19 billion program that would support farmers impacted by COVID-19, but many farmers and agriculture experts have said that it is not enough to cover their losses. The program was announced prior to the closure of some of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities, including Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and JBS in Worthington, Minnesota.
The full letter that the lawmakers sent to Trump can be viewed below.
