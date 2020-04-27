Health officials report 214 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 346 new cases in Iowa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 214 new confirmed positive cases, raising the total of positive cases to 3,816. 1,842 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 27, there have been 14 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 286.
292 people are currently hospitalized, with 122 of them in the ICU. 861 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 86.
The total number of tests conducted is 61,268.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 127 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 5,868 positive cases, with 2,021 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 38,150.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.