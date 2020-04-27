Hermann Heights Park closed to public until construction is completed

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Park and Recreation Department is reminding area residents and visitors that all of Hermann Height Parks, including the famous Hermann Monument, is closed to the public for the spring and summer season.
Demolition and excavation of the degraded retaining wall systems began Monday along Center Street.
The first main project being completed by M.R. Paving & Excavating, Inc. includes replacing the retaining wall system and relocating the entrance road, Monument Street, and installing parking lots with related infrastructure. The second project is one of the six RENU, local option sales-tax-funded projects.
Construction in Hermann Heights Park is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
