Local businesses get started as Governor Walz loosens restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Governor Tim Walz loosened multiple restrictions, so more Minnesotans can get back to work.
Manufacturing and office settings where social distancing can be implemented have been given the green light, which includes Beacon Promotions in New Ulm.
I am just glad to be back at work and hopefully here soon we’ll be able to get everyone in Minnesota back to work so that we can get things running again, says Dawn Schapekahm from Beacon Promotions.
“It does look different, we have opened up today with limited staffing, we’ve only brought a few of our staff back in, so that we can get all of our protocols together for what are we going to do for social distancing, making sure we have the proper PPE, and our cleaning schedules,” says Schapekahm.
The Governor says he is working with his team to find ways to slowly open up more of the state. Minnesota’s current Stay Home order runs through May 4.
