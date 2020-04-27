MAD Girls’ season in limbo; celebrating Spirit Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like most athletic teams, the Mankato Area Derby Girls’ season is currently in limbo.
The group of about 15 hasn’t practiced in nearly two months. They also had to cancel two bouts, including their season opener, originally scheduled for this past weekend. Yet their spirits remain high, especially this week, which they’ve dedicated as their very own Spirit Week.
“We just thought since we can’t practice and we can’t have other functions we’re trying to come up with ways to get involved as a team and also to hopefully involve some fans so just some different dress-up days and ideas for every day to stay involved,” says Mindy Smith, Mankato Area Derby Vice President.
Smith says the team isn’t quite ready to pull the plug on the entire season just yet.
You can get involved in Spirit Week and stay up to date with the status of their season on the Mankato Area Derby Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.