Mankato man accused of possessing child pornography

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is accused of possessing child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint, a child under the age of sixteen had received a picture via Snapchat from 26-year-old Zachary Romero containing his genitals. The alleged victim informed their mother, who alerted authorities.
During an interview with law enforcement, Romero allegedly admitted to engaging in “sexual conversation” with the child and had asked for nude photos. The complaint alleges that pornographic images of minors were discovered on Romero’s email and social media accounts.
Romero is charged with five felony counts including soliciting a minor, engaging in sexual conversation with a minor, and three counts of possession of pornographic work. He is due in court on June 11.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.