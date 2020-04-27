Mankato man charged after allegedly having sex with 14-year-old

19-year-old Jalen Reed is charged with four felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order

By Sean Morawczynski | April 27, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:32 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is charged with multiple counts of felony criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Jalen Reed admitted to having sex with the girl but believed she was sixteen prior to being confronted by the girl’s father.

The alleged victim’s parents obtained a restraining order on behalf of their daughter in January. In an interview with law enforcement, the girl said she and Reed had been in a relationship since October of 2019.

Earlier this month, the girl was located at Reed’s grandparents’ house after a missing person report was filed. She advised investigators that she and Reed continued to have sexual relations.

Reed is charged with four felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

