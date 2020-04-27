MNHS furloughs half of staff, encourage pandemic documentation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Historical Society recently announced their historical sites will be closed through at least June 30th, along with a partial furlough of staff.
Just under half of the MNHS workforce, 274 employees total, will be furloughed.
This comes as a result of having to stay closed through some of the busiest times for historical sites as field trips will be canceled and all in-person events.
Most furloughed employees are part-time, on-site workers.
“Because that on-site experience is at the heart of so much of what we do, it has felt a little counter-intuitive to completely close down the network,” said Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of the Minnesota Historical Society. “But, frankly, we are experiencing a global pandemic and this kind of thing happens maybe once very hundred years.”
With no in-person site visits, the historical society has taken to the internet, encouraging any Minnesotan to visit their website and document what they are feeling while the pandemic is ongoing.
This gives future generations an inside look at a truly historical event.
“We feel like it’s really important to provide a way for people to express what they’re feeling, observing, in real-time. We also think it’s very valuable for us to collect those initial reactions to this even as the situation unfolds,” added Whitworth.
Visit the Minnesota Historical Society’s website If you would like to leave a response for the History is Now excerpts the historical society is accepting about the COVID-19 pandemic.
