Owatonna company creates face masks to donate to local health care providers

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A manufacturing plant in Owatonna recently expanded its operation of making hand-sewn non-surgical masks to donate to local healthcare providers across its global manufacturing footprint.
Life Fitness’ Cybex facility in Owatonna began the operation on March 30, and has since expanded it to its plants in Falmought, Kentucky, and Kiskőrös, Hungary.
Lisa Boyd, safety and documentation coordinator, and Kris Morgan, human resources coordinator, volunteered to sew masks on their own in March. After hearing about the idea, Life Fitness offered Boyd and Morgan the plant’s upholstery department to sew greater quantities of masks.
Life Fitness has currently donated 450 masks to the Owatonna Hospital, Traditions Care Center, Country Side Care Center and Timberdale Care Center.
To date, Life Fitness’ global COVID-19 relief efforts have included the production of over 3,000 face masks, with plans to produce tens of thousands more to donate to local health care providers and communities in need.
