Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council seeking to fill board of directors void

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council announced Monday it is seeking community members from Brown and Le Sueur Counties, as well as the cities of Fairmont, Mankato and New Ulm, to fill an opening on its board of directors.
The council is seeking to appoint people who represent cross-sections of art forms, as well as various art perspectives, including artists, teachers and representatives of arts organizations.
The deadline to apply is scheduled for May 15.
Anyone interesting in learning more about the responsibilities of a board member or to apply for the position is encouraged to send an email to Executive Director Brenda Byron at plrac@hickorytech.net.
The appointed board members will attend their first meeting on July 23.
Visit Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s website or email Executive Director Brenda Byron for additional information about the council and the process of joining the board of directors.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.