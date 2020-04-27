Strokes linked to COVID-19 in people under 50

Minn. (KEYC) -: A new, life threatening development for younger people has come to light in the fight against the coronavirus.
Doctors say some patients are suffering strokes after contracting COVID-19. This has been seen in ages ranging from late 30′s through 50′s.
Mayo Clinic Neurologist, Sarah Hocker says you must act fast if experiencing the following symptoms.
“Sudden onset from one minute to the next of weakness, numbness, loss of vision, drooping of the face, inability to speak or understand language, those are the big ones,”said Hocker.
If you experience any of those symptoms, Hocker says call 9-1-1 immediately
“These are potentially treatable if the patient comes in early enough we can try to open the blood vessel,” added Hocker.
