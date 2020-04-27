Tips for deescalation, tensions at home amidst quarantine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been one month since the stay-at-home order took effect and people have been cooped up at home with eachother.
Being with someone for extended periods may lead to frustration and anxiety where tension can flare putting a strain on relationships and mental health.
Timed breathing, splashing cool water on your face and listening practices are just some tips the People Incorporated Mental Health Services Training Institute offers to de-escalate tension.
“It can actually improve the relationship or that alliance between people. So the absolute best thing to remember is that empathy reduces tension. Empathy is seeing it from their point of view,” says Russ Turner, director of the People Incorporated Mental Health Services Training Institute.
Those no-cost online training courses can be found on that organization’s website.
