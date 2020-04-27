Town Ball teams remain optimistic for 2020 season

“We have a unique playoff system where we have 16 teams in the region tournament. We go with another league as well as our own. So really, we could potentially, thinking off the cuff here, we could have solutions such as playing our league once. Or split the league and if we only had to play eight regular season games, split the league into two divisions and determine a seed from there. Any baseball is better than no baseball. Whatever abbreviated season we come up with, if we’re playing, I’m happy,” said Stier.