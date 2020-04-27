Vendors taking preorders ahead of Mankato Farmers’ Market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Farmers’ Market is gearing up to continue its 40-year tradition, and this year they’re doing something a little different before opening day.
Around 10 vendors are taking preorders of their products right now. It’s all an effort to reduce face to face interaction opening day and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
They’re also asking people to send only one healthy family member to shop, practice social distancing and make a list to expedite your shopping trip. Handwashing stations will also be in place.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market kicks off this Saturday, May 2, from 8:00 a.m. to noon in the Best Buy parking lot.
For a list of vendors offering preorders, visit the Mankato Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
To preorder, visit the website for each vendor.
