All employees tested at Fairmont Foods

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Health officials are keeping a close eye on Martin County, which now has more than 50 positive cases of COVID-19. They’re also taking extra safety measures for large facilities like Fairmont Foods.
Health officials say their goal is to identify those that are sick as quickly as possible. As a precautionary, all plant employees at Fairmont Foods were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. Health officials haven’t reported how many people from the plant tested positive.
As of Tuesday, the county has a total of 52 cases of COVID-19. 13 cases are currently active. Four people, all in their 80′s, have died in Martin County due to complications from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.