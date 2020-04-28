Brown County Historical Society closes doors indefinitely

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced Tuesday the museum will be closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization said the decision was made to assure the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons.
In addition, the BCHS Book Group and Lunch and a Bite of History program that was scheduled in May have been postponed to a later date.
The historical society says that it will reevaluate the decision to close the museum and postpone programs on a regular basis as new information about COVID-19 is made available.
Additional updates will be provided on the Brown County Historical Society Facebook page.
