Brown County Historical Society closes doors indefinitely

Brown County Historical Society closes doors indefinitely
FILE — The Brown County Historical Society announced Tuesday the museum will be closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Brown County Historical Society)
By Jake Rinehart | April 28, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:30 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Historical Society announced Tuesday the museum will be closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said the decision was made to assure the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons.

In addition, the BCHS Book Group and Lunch and a Bite of History program that was scheduled in May have been postponed to a later date.

The historical society says that it will reevaluate the decision to close the museum and postpone programs on a regular basis as new information about COVID-19 is made available.

Additional updates will be provided on the Brown County Historical Society Facebook page.

The Brown County Museum is Closed and May Programs are Cancelled or Postponed To assure the safety of the BCHS staff,...

Posted by Brown County Historical Society MN on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.