COVID-19 taking toll on Minnesota’s senior living communities

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - The coronavirus continues to take its toll on Minnesota’s senior living communities.
Thirteen patients at a nursing home in northeast Minneapolis have died from COVID-19.
Catholic Eldercare is isolating those who have contracted the virus in a designated section of the 174-bed nursing home. It initially reported cases of the coronavirus among its residents and staff two weeks ago.
The deaths at Catholic Eldercare follow those at other Minnesota care facilities, including St. Therese of New Hope, where at least 32 residents died and North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, also in New Hope, where 18 people have died.
