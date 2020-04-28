Hy-Vee to require employees to wear face masks while on the job

(KEYC) — Hy-Vee joins a growing list of retailers requiring employees to wear masks or other facial coverings while on the job.
Hy-Vee has provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks.
The new requirement took effect Monday, April 27, in an effort to protect both employees and customers.
All Hy-Vee stores have also added temporary Plexiglas barriers at checkouts, one-way directional signage for aisles, and the sanitation of carts and check out areas between each customer use.
“Grocery store workers are considered essential employees right now," Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said. "Where a lot of people can decide that they don’t want to go in public, as little as possible, grocery store workers go to work every day. We are doing the best we can to help support them both financially during this time and a health and well-being standpoint.”
To show its gratitude to employees, workers are receiving a 10% bonus on all hours worked between April 13 and May 3. It’s the second employee bonus the company has given out since the pandemic began.
