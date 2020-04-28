Increased reports of mercury spills in homes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports a jump in mercury spills in homes, mostly due to broken thermometers.
Mercury is extremely toxic and experts say cleanups are expensive. Doing things like sweeping and vacuuming it can actually increase the risks.
MPCA has new information on its website on how to deal with spills and remove dangers from the home, including tips on avoiding hazardous cleaning solutions as residents are disinfecting surfaces at higher rates.
To learn more visit www.pca.state.mn.us/living-green/mercury-your-home
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.