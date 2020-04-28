Mankato man arrested, charged following high-speed chase through Madelia

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man was arrested in Madelia following a chase through town.
On Tuesday, April 28, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents received information from a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office investigator that a fugitive from justice was possibly located at 224 1st Street SW in Madelia.
The fugitive was identified as 23-year-old Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr. at approximately 3:11 p.m. by Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office investigator, Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office and Madelia Police Department, who had set up surveillance in the area.
Shortly after being identified by law enforcement, Pitts left the residence quickly, pulling away in a vehicle before law enforcement could establish contact with him.
A press release from the Madelia Police Department says that officers attempted to stop Pitts and a high-speed pursuit occurred on residential streets. The chase included Pitts driving through a garage, driving between residential homes and traveling through multiple alleys and several backyards where his vehicle became disabled.
Pitts’ pursuit didn’t end there, however, as he would exit the vehicle and flee on foot. He was spotted by agents who were in a nearby neighborhood, at an uninvolved residence, and was taken into custody.
Pitts was wanted for multiple felony warrants in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties, including, but not limited to, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and an escape from custody after recently being released on electronic monitoring due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also subsequently removed his monitoring device.
The Mankato man was taken into custody on prior charges, but new charges will be requested with the Watonwan County Attorney’s Office, according to Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher.
There is no further danger to the public.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was assisted by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office, Madelia Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
