Mankato woman faces DWI charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 25-year-old Mankato woman is accused of having more than four times the legal limit of alcohol while driving the wrong way on a highway.
According to a criminal complaint, A state trooper tried pulling Amy Steen over after witnessing her drive the wrong way on Highway 14 the night of April 1.
The report says Steen initially continued past the trooper going 30 miles per hour but eventually stopped. Her blood alcohol content was point three two five.
Steen faces two gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated.
