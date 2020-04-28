Mayo Clinic expert talks social distancing

“Contact tracing basically means this: If I were to develop COVID-19, the idea would be that through the public health infrastructure, they would say, ‘OK, in the last 14 days, who have you been in contact with?’ You can imagine how difficult that is and how much labor it takes to do that. And then they would notify those individuals that they have potentially been exposed through me. And they would also try to trace who was I exposed from, and then be able to try and control the disease or the outbreak of the disease by asking those people to self-quarantine. It’s effective. It’s been demonstrated over and over again if people will do it properly,” says Dr. Poland.