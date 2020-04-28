Minnesota lawmakers advance broadband bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With more people working from home, the demand for reliable internet access has skyrocketed in Minnesota and Minnesota lawmakers are working on a bill to help.
The proposal would dedicate $8 million for a distance learning broadband access grant program, which would help schools get reimbursed for distance learning technology, and $2 million for a telemedicine equipment reimbursement grant program, used to reimburse health care providers that have purchased equipment to for telehealth visits.
The proposal has passed one hurdle in the House. It now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The office of Broadband reports more than 92 percent of Minnesotans to have access to broadband internet, but more funding is needed if the state wants to achieve its goal of providing every household and business with access by 2022.
