Minnesota surpasses 4,000 total confirmed positive cases; Iowa surpasses 6,000 cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 365 new confirmed positive cases, raising the total of positive cases to 4,181. That is the highest single-day jump in cases for the state. 1,912 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, there have been 15 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 301.
314 people are currently hospitalized, with 120 of them in the ICU. 912 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 83.
The total number of tests conducted is 63,829.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of 508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the statewide total to 6,376.
2,164 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 136 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Iowa.
The total number of people tested is 39,823.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
