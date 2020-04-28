MnDOT honors injured, killed workers during Worker Memorial Day

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation honored the men and women who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways on Tuesday.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Tuesday, April 28, as Worker Memorial Day in recognition of those who workers who have been either injured or killed while maintaining Minnesota’s transportation system.
“Hundreds of men and women are working on our roadways every day to improve our state’s transportation system,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said. “All Minnesotans share in the responsibility of ensuring these dedicated workers make it home safely to their families at the end of the day.”
Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways, including Michael Struck, who drowned when his backhoe fell into the floodwaters of the Minnesota River near St. Peter on March 22, 2011, and Lawrence J. Eller, who was struck by a form that fell from a crane while he was working near Henderson on Aug. 17, 1987.
MnDOT reminds the public that motorists and passengers suffer the vast majority of work zone deaths and injuries and urges them to follow these recommendations in work zones:
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles;
- Watch for signs, equipment and workers;
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel;
- Avoid tailgating;
- Follow posted speed limits directional signals; and
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
