Online tool helps patients find prescription alternatives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A technology company could help you save money and find prescription substitutes, if needed, throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scripta Insights’ day-to-day operations include analyzing data around pharmacy transactions to help companies and employees spend less on prescription drugs.
Scripta’s online tool uses 27 doctors to map every drug on the market and every possible substitute for that drug. Usually, this tool is used to help people save money, but now, it has another purpose.
“In these times where there may be supply chain disruptions or there may be issues getting the drugs you normally take, we can use that same data set to help people if they can’t get the drug they normally take, find another drug that may also solve that problem, so they have a better starting point when talking to their doctor,” Scripta Insights CEO Eric Levin said.
