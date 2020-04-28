Pandemic forces many to change spending habits

(KEYC) — With a record number of American's seeking unemployment benefits, financial literacy is needed now more than ever.
Author Steve Siebold says while being one of the richest countries in the world, the United States is one of the least financially literate.
During these unprecedented times, he says it would be wise to learn more about money, a budget and how to make money.
Siebold advises being very conservative with spending and try to save, if you can, thinking this will last through the rest of the year.
I would reduce spending as severely and substantially as you can. I would hoard cash, put it in the bank and again, if we get lucky and this sort of fades away, that would be wonderful. If it doesn't, put everything you have on credit, defer your mortgage and car payments," said Siebold.
Siebold’s book is How Money Works: Stop Being A Sucker.
According to the BBC, over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.