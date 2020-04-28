Pandemic heroes: home health care nurses, workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As nurses and doctors working in hospitals and clinics get the much deserved media attention for their front-line work, the contributions of home-care workers can sometimes be overlooked.
But home-care health nurses and workers care working amid the pandemic, are everyday necessity.
“The Medicare guidelines have loosened up to include people who are at risk for COVID-19 can be considered home bound.So some of the people that were getting services at an outpatient basis would now quality for inpatient home care," said Adara Home Health Customer Relations Manager, Kelly Simmons.
Allowing high-risk individuals stay safe in the comfort of their homes.
“So they don’t have to be fearful of going out and getting that exposure," said Registered Nurse and Adara Home Health Case Manager, Amy Gilbertson.
Gilbertson discusses the extra safety precautions currently in place.
“We are screening clients before going into their home just being very conscious of cleaning our equipment really well, wearing surgical masks and goggles," said Gilbertson.
As hospitals and clinics continue to limit-in person contact. Many opt for virtual appointments. For elderly patients, the technological aspect can pose a challenge. Another scenario where home visits step in to help.
Their care branching farther than just physical.
“Psychologically and emotionally obviously they (in home patients) are super isolated right now. For many patients we are the only people they see," said Simmons.
“We’re kind of like their family when we go into their home," added Gilbertson.
“I think that as this goes on I’m hoping that more people will see how home-health care can help,” said Simmons.
Home Health nurses and workers, heroes.
“To my fellow nurses, we are working hard to try and provide for our community our state and our country," said Gilbertson.
