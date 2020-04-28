PPE kits going to fire departments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of personal protective equipment kits are being delivered to Minnesota fire departments this week.
Fire officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association will distribute 17,000 PPE kits to fire departments statewide.
The kits include an N-95 mask, a zip-up suit, one pair of latex gloves, and one germicidal disposable cloth.
Officials are delivering the gear to southern Minnesota fire departments first and working their way north throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.