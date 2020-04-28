Seven MNSU educators and faculty honored; out of 50 statewide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of educators and staff at Minnesota State University, Mankato was recently honored by the Minnesota State system Board of Trustees for their outstanding roles as professors and faculty members.
Those seven faculty members from MNSU were honored out of a group of 50 professors and personnel across 37 colleges and universities statewide.
One of those is Jodi Egeland, Director of Student Health Services, who received an “outstanding service faculty members” award for her role in creating a telepsychiatry service that connects students from all 37 campuses to virtual mental health services.
“So by doing this telepsychiatry initiative, we’re reaching more students, and especially those that have a lot of online classes or are learning from a distance," says Egeland. "This has been great and I really appreciate being awarded this and I feel honored, but I’d really like to be able to connect with the students and get them the mental health resources throughout the state.”
Professors who received recognition as "outstanding educators" say that the biggest takeaway from their roles as educators is seeing the success their past students have attained in their careers after college.
“Where I feel the most joy is not in winning an award like this but actually seeing the things that my students have done. I tend to feel very, very proud of their accomplishments, and so that’s what I’m always focused on is where my students are and what they’re doing,” says Dr. Megan Mahowald, a professor of speech, hearing and rehabilitation services.
Even in a time of distance learning, those professors are dedicated to their students’ academic well-being, and even their overall status as not just students, but people.
“We are still committed to the success of our students even though we may be teaching online and we may be using more technologies and we may not be seeing students in front of us," says Dr. Rajeev Bukralia, a professor of computer information science. "Our commitment is unflinching.”
"This pandemic has impacted their career and their career path. A lot of our classes are just talking through those issues. Not necessarily all the content areas I want to get to, but talking about how to be flexible and adapt in these times."
“Being a professor is really living a life of purpose. You reflect back and you say 'I have done something meaningful that helped some people in their life," says Bukralia.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.