Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery relies on community support

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 has forced many local organizations to cancel big fundraisers, and that includes the Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery in New Ulm.
The Nursery is a 24-hour home providing a temporary safe environment for children while supporting families dealing with a stressful situation.
They’ve made some big changes during the pandemic, including limiting their space to one family at a time, reducing bed capacity from 6 beds to 3 so children aren’t sharing rooms and adequate cleaning between families. They also screen each family before they walk in the door.
“If you think about your normal baseline stress of somebody who might need a break from childcare, well now you’re with your kids 24/7, there’s this huge pandemic that you have no control of going on throughout your daily life and you might have lost your job, so we really want to try to be there for everyone that we can but with everything going on we have to make sure we can do that safely,” says Evan Curtin, Executive Director.
The vast majority of income for Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery comes from community support. They’ve set up an online fundraiser for people that would like to help them continue serving area families. The Otto Bremer Trust is also doubling each donation made, up to $10,000.
To make a donation, visit www.smncrisisnursery.org/donate
