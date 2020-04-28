Staying safe during planting season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring planting is always a busy time for farmers; and a pandemic only amplifies the stress that accompanies the season.
The South Central Healthcare Coalition offers important tips for farmers to stay healthy and keep their operations going.
The group says to practice social distancing in all areas of the farm including riding alone in your cab and staying six feet back when making deliveries. Limit non-essential visitors to your farm. Clean and sanitize shared equipment after each use. They also want farmers to make sure they have a written contingency plan in case you, a family member, or one of your workers becomes sick.
“To prepare for that I think it is important to have a written plan. what seed is going to get planted on which field and what fertilizer gets applied. That lays that all out in a written format so if one of the team members gets ill, the other team members can read and try to figure out how to go forward,” says Harold Wolle, a farmer from Madelia.
If you need help with stress, anxiety and financial burdens, the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s free and confidential. The number is (833) 600-2670.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.