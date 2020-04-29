BENCHS expends foodshare program, assists local pet owners

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCHS expanded its foodshare program for pet owners struggling with providing food for their animals at home.
After receiving a grant from the Mankato Area Foundation, BENCHS increased the amount of pet food they're able to stock and brought in several more pallets.
The process for receiving pet food from BENCHS is self-qualifying and all those who show-up between noon and 4 p.m. will be approved for a donation.
“Our goal is to have a food source available for anyone who’s struggling right now. We don’t want them to surrender their beloved pet because they can’t afford pet food and we don’t want them skimping on something else because they had to buy cat food or dog food,” says BENCHS president Susan Kroon.
BENCHS says they’re ready to assist pet owners with food for their pets and that donations are still accepted at this time.
