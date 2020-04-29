Business owners prepare for backlog while awaiting news from governor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are still awaiting an announcement from Governor Tim Walz this week as to whether or not he will extend the stay at home order. Local business owners, like those in the pet grooming industry, say they’re preparing for a major backlog.
With tick and flea season underway, spotting critters on pets that haven’t had a haircut in weeks can be a challenge. The owner of Furs A Flyin’ in Mankato says she has a growing waiting list of dogs in desperate need of a trim, and she has some advice on what pet owners should do in the meantime.
“Your key to maintaining your pets without a groomer is keeping up on your combing and brushing. Not only is it going to maintain your dog’s coat and keep it from getting matted, but it allows you to see the skin. As you’re combing and brushing, you should brush and then comb, and it lets you see the hairs and you can see where those ticks are hanging on,” says Tina Dickel from Furs A Flyin'.
As of right now, the Governor’s stay at home order ends May 4, and Dickel recommends calling your groomer now to get on their radar, as the entire industry prepares for a huge rush of calls to book appointments once they’re allowed to open.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.