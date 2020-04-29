Business owners prepare for backlog while awaiting news from governor

“Your key to maintaining your pets without a groomer is keeping up on your combing and brushing. Not only is it going to maintain your dog’s coat and keep it from getting matted, but it allows you to see the skin. As you’re combing and brushing, you should brush and then comb, and it lets you see the hairs and you can see where those ticks are hanging on,” says Tina Dickel from Furs A Flyin'.