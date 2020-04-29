City of New Ulm seeks to gauge public interest regarding fixed route bus service

The City of New Ulm is seeking community feedback to gauge the interest of its residents and visitors about potentially adding a fixed route bus service. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jake Rinehart | April 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:15 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of New Ulm is seeking community feedback to gauge the interest of its residents and visitors about potentially adding a fixed route bus service.

The service would be available for use by the public.

Residents can complete the survey by clicking here.

The City of New Ulm is conducting a study to understand the potential for fixed route bus service for residents, employees, visitors and students. Please complete this survey - we need to hear from everyone, regardless of whether you would use the bus or not.

The deadline to provide input is scheduled for May 10.

CLICK HERE if you need assistance completing the survey

Anyone who is unable to access or complete the survey is asked to call (507) 359-8233 and city staff will be able to help you complete the survey.

