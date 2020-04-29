City of New Ulm seeks to gauge public interest regarding fixed route bus service

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of New Ulm is seeking community feedback to gauge the interest of its residents and visitors about potentially adding a fixed route bus service.
The service would be available for use by the public.
Residents can complete the survey by clicking here.
The deadline to provide input is scheduled for May 10.
Anyone who is unable to access or complete the survey is asked to call (507) 359-8233 and city staff will be able to help you complete the survey.
