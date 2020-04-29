Concern mounting for pork producers due to COVID-19 pandemic

“We are looking at our emergency preparedness account that has about $575,000 dollars in it. That sounds like a lot of money but it really isn’t so we’re working with the association to use those dollars. Keep in mind those dollars are supposed to be used for African Swine Flu, Avian Influenza, which hopefully we don’t have those appear, but right now this is emergency, this is critical,” says Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.