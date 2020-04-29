Concern mounting for pork producers due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s head veterinarian tells lawmakers this week that in a best-case scenario, the U.S. will have a backlog of 4.3 million hogs by June 8 because there will be no place to process them.
All of this coming as Minnesota hog farmers face mounting pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plants around the Midwest, including in Worthington, have had to temporarily suspend operations because of outbreaks at their facilities, forcing some farmers to euthanize their animals. Ag experts say the week beginning April 13 saw a processing shortfall of almost 300 hogs, and the backlog has been growing with each week. Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said the state’s congressional delegation and Gov. Tim Walz are working together to put a lot of pressure on the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We are looking at our emergency preparedness account that has about $575,000 dollars in it. That sounds like a lot of money but it really isn’t so we’re working with the association to use those dollars. Keep in mind those dollars are supposed to be used for African Swine Flu, Avian Influenza, which hopefully we don’t have those appear, but right now this is emergency, this is critical,” says Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.
Peterson says one bright spot is Hormel Food’s Austin plant, which is still running well and taking extra hogs on Saturdays, and the Comfrey Farm Prime Pork plant in Windom, which has also restarted and also may take extra hogs on Saturdays. People are also buying meat directly from local farmers at four to five times the normal rate. The department is working with butchers who want to process more and redirecting livestock to places like Louisiana or Amish communities.
