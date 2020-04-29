GiveMN to launch #GiveAtHomeMN Friday

(KEYC) — The nonprofit behind the notorious Give to the Max Day announced it will be launching a new campaign Friday, May 1.
GiveMN has raised millions of dollars for Minnesota-based causes with its annual Give to the Max Day, but the nonprofit organization is seeking to help Minnesotans who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In partnership with the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, GiveMN will be launching #GiveAtHomeMN, which will be a week-long virtual fundraising event for nonprofits and schools across the state.
#GiveAtHomeMN will begin Friday, May 1, and end May 8.
Visit GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN website to donate to a local nonprofit or school of your choosing.
