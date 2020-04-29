GiveMN to launch #GiveAtHomeMN Friday

In partnership with the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Give MN will be launching #GiveAtHomeMN, which will be a week-long virtual fundraising event for nonprofits and schools across the state. (Source: GiveMN)
By Jake Rinehart | April 29, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 9:47 PM

(KEYC) — The nonprofit behind the notorious Give to the Max Day announced it will be launching a new campaign Friday, May 1.

GiveMN has raised millions of dollars for Minnesota-based causes with its annual Give to the Max Day, but the nonprofit organization is seeking to help Minnesotans who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, GiveMN will be launching #GiveAtHomeMN, which will be a week-long virtual fundraising event for nonprofits and schools across the state.

#GiveAtHomeMN will begin Friday, May 1, and end May 8.

Visit GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN website to donate to a local nonprofit or school of your choosing.

Giving back during tough times Thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools are supporting our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, from Luverne to Grand Portage, Winona to Hallock, and everywhere in between. #GiveAtHomeMN is a celebration of Minnesota's generosity during tough times, a call to give back as we're able to help the organizations that make our state a great place to live, work and play.

