Hermann Heights Park closed through the spring and summer

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition at Hermann Heights Park in New Ulm is underway and will continue until this fall.
City officials say that means the entire park, including the Hermann Monument, are closed to the public for the spring and summer season. Crews are working on two major projects in the park.
The first is to replace the retaining wall system and the second is to relocate the entrance road. Monument Street and install parking lots.
The second project is one of the six Reinvest New Ulm, local option sales tax-funded projects. Work on the park is expected to be complete this fall.
